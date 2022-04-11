  1. Politics
Apr 12, 2022, 1:00 AM

Hamid Karzai:

Iran, Afghanistan nations must preserve brotherhood sprit

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – Iranian and Afghan nations must preserve their brotherhood and relationship with full vigilance, the former President of Afghanistan said referring to the historical, religious, and cultural ties between coutries.

The Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahadur Aminian met and held talks with Hamid Karzai Former President of Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the long-lasting and good relations between Iran and Afghanistan, and the recent developments in the region.

Both sides emphasized strengthening the good relations between the two nations as much as possible.

Referring to the historical, religious, and cultural ties between the Iranian and Afghan people, Karzai stressed that both nations must preserve their brotherhood and their relationship with full vigilance.

Iranian Ambassador Bahador Aminian in Kabul also met Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss the situation of Afghan refugees in Iran.

