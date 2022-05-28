Iran envoy meets with Hamid Karzai to discuss Afghanistan

Seyed Hassan Mortazavi, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul, met today (Saturday) with former President Hamid Karzai.

The Iranian embassy in Kabul tweeted about the content of the meeting, The Iranian deputy ambassador and the former president of Afghanistan discussed the long-standing and good relations between the two countries, current developments in Afghanistan, the region and the world."

Iran has always said that its policy in Afghanistan is to create stability, security and positive interaction with its neighbor. In this regard, Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, warned at the fourth meeting of the Regional Security Dialogue in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Friday that some countries in the region and beyond are transferring Takfiri terrorists to Afghanistan.

Shamkhani pointed out that Iran has hosted nearly five million Afghan refugees for many years, adding that in the absence of effective international aid and in the face of tough sanctions, hosting such a large population has caused a lot of problems for the country.

