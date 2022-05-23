ISIL claims responsibility for Kabul explosion

In a statement on Monday, ISIL terrorist group announced that Shahram Movahed was the perpetrator of the terrorist act, who blew himself up at a Taliban checkpoint.



Local media sources reported on Sunday that the sound of an explosion was heard in the 10th Security District of Kabul, on the way towards Hamid Karzai International Airport.

According to Afghan sources, the blast took place on the road of Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport near the Esteghlal Hotel where the anniversary of the assassination of former Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour was held.

Afghan media reported that the explosion killed and injured several people.

