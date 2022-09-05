Taliban minister visits Iran to discuss bilateral cooperation

According to the announcement by the Afghan Tolo TV channel, the delegation of the Taliban Ministry of Health will hold meetings with the officials of Iran's health ministry during the trip.

The Afghan delegation will focus their trip on cooperation and using Iran's experiences in health issues.

During a meeting with the Iranian health officials, the Taliban health delegation called for cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan in specialized and super-specialized areas.

Also in the meeting, Ibad described the enhancement of capacity and strengthening of educational programs an important issue.

The visit comes more than a week after the acting Taliban government's health minister met with the Iranian Ambassador Bahador Aminian, during which the two sides emphasized completing the construction of Imam Khomeini hospital in Afghanistan Bamyan province, training Afghan medical students in the cancer department, importing medicine and using Iran's health infrastructures.

