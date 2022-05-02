Amir-Abdollahian, Karzai discuss Afghanistan over phone

In a phone call with the former president of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai on Sunday night, Hossein AmirpAbdollahian congratulated Hamid Karzai, officials and all the people of Afghanistan on Eid al-Fitr, and wished success and prosperity for the Afghan people.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that with the acceleration of the process of forming an inclusive government and the fight against terrorism, the way will be paved for Afghanistan to expand its cooperation with its neighbors and other countries in the region.

Referring to the recent terrorist incidents in Afghanistan, Karzai, for his part, condemned blind terrorism that targets innocent people, Karzai said Afghanistan’s future is shaped by cooperation between all ethnic groups and people from all walks of life.

He also thanked the neighboring countries of Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their cooperation and assistance to the people of Afghanistan in overcoming the current difficulties.

Karzai congratulated Eid al-Fitr to Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian government and the people.

ZZ/5480918