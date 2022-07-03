Over 4,500 immigrants returned to Afghanistan in 2 days

The Taliban ministry also added that returned refugees were referred to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

According to figures released by the Taliban Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, those migrants returned to Afghanistan from the Milak border crossing in Nimruz during the last two days.

The Taliban ministry also announced that 26 families entered the country from Pakistan and Afghanistan's southern borders during that period.

However, Majid Mirahmadi, Iran's Deputy Interior Minister, said on Thursday that with the completion of the census of unauthorized nationals in the country, the deportation of those who did not introduce themselves to be listed will begin next Saturday.

Local Taliban officials declared that on average a thousand immigrants return to Afghanistan every day.

Most of the immigrants returning from Iran enter their country from the two border crossings of Islam Qala(Dogharoon as it is called on the Iranian side of the border) in Herat province and Milak in Afghan Nimruz province.

According to a statement by the UN agency, more than 250,000 Afghans have entered neighboring Pakistan since last year that the Taliban overtook Afghanistan.

