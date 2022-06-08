Iran FM meets National Security Advisor of India

This event is considered the first meeting of the FM's two-day visit.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran for New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

His visit takes place at the official invitation of the Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Currently, the level of Iran-India relations is appropriate, he said upon his arrival in New Delhi, India, noting, "In the exchange of delegations between the two states, particularly in the incumbent government, there is the growth of comprehensive ties, including in economic and cultural areas."

