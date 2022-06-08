Iran-India ties promoted regional security, prosperity

Speaking in his meeting with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, the Indian Prime Minister said that the development of bilateral relations is in the interest of New Delhi and Tehran.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Modi wrote, “Was happy to receive Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for a useful discussion on further development of Centuries-old civilizational links between India and Iran.”

“Our relations have mutually benefited both the countries and have promoted regional security and prosperity,” he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Indian capital of New Delhi on Wednesday morning to discuss development of strategic relations between the two countries and meeting with high-ranking Indian officials.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesman Arindam Bagchi announced the arrival of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to New Delhi aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries and described the visit as ‘very effective and influential'.

Indian Foreign Minister on Wednesday evening announced tthe talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to discuss various issues including JCPOA.

In a tweet on Wednesday, India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar wrote, “Wide ranging discussion with FM @Amirabdolahian of Iran. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation, including in trade, connectivity, health and people to people ties. Exchanged views on global and regional issues including JCPOA, Afghanistan and Ukraine.”

