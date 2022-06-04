  1. Politics
Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to visit India

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will be on India visit next week, with key focus expected to be on connectivity especially via Chabahar port, and on the situation on Afghanistan, Indian media have said.

This will be Amir-Abdollahian's first visit ever to India since taking charge last year. He was expected to visit India earlier this year, but that got postponed as India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was confirmed with Covid-19, the Indian English-language website "wionews" reported.

Chabahar remains the key focus area of engagement as India is developing the 1st Phase of Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar. After operations began at the Chabahar port in December 2018, the port has handled more than 8200 TEUs and 1.28 million tonnes of bulk cargo.

