India continues to slam insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Upon his arrival in New Delhi, India, the Foreign Minister said that the visit takes place on days when a measure has been carried out in this country by a party member and the sacred status of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has been offended.

"Since my arrival, I have witnessed that the Indian officials have strongly condemned the move," he underlined.

Peaceful coexistence has always existed in India, he said, adding that all of the country's religions have lived together in peace.

Currently, the level of Iran-India relations is appropriate, he said, noting, "In the exchange of delegations between the two states, particularly in the incumbent government, there is the growth of comprehensive ties, including in economic and cultural areas."

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran for New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

His visit takes place at the official invitation of the Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

AMK/14010318000101