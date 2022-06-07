FM Amir-Abdollahian departs for India

The visit is aimed at developing relations between the two countries and conducting strategic consultations on bilateral cooperation on regional issues as well as international developments.

Last week, the Indian webiste "wionews that first published the news on the visit wrote, "This will be Amir-Abdollahian's first visit ever to India since taking charge last year. He was expected to visit India earlier this year, but that got postponed as India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was confirmed with Covid-19."

The Indian English-language webiste added that "Chabahar remains the key focus area of engagement as India is developing the 1st Phase of Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar. After operations began at the Chabahar port in December 2018, the port has handled more than 8200 TEUs and 1.28 million tonnes of bulk cargo."

