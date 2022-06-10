On India visit, FM Amir-Abdollahian arrives in Hyderabad Fri.

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in India for 3 day visit on Wednesday, June 8. He has already visited Mumbai after holding talks with the high-ranking Indian officials including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi.

Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday afternoon arrived in the Indian city of Mumbai. After his arrival, he attended and addressed a gathering of the officials of the private and public sectors’ trade and economic program hosted by India’s National Industries Organization and India’s World Trade Center.

He attended the Friday Prayers sermon in Hyderabad on Friday.

The top Iranian diplomat left Tehran began his trip to India at the official invitation of the Indian counterpart to meet with high-ranking Indian officials.

