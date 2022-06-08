Iran, India stress need for inclusive govt. in Afghanistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday evening to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests in various strategic political, cultural and economic fields.

The two countries of Iran and India enjoy high capacities and potentials to broaden their ties in all fields, Amir-Abdollahian said and emphasized the need to prepare a roadmap to advance comprehensive strategic relations between Iran and India.

Iran’s top diplomat went on to say that preparation of a roadmap for strategic cooperation between the two countries can regulate long-term relations and protect the relationship from the influence of destructive factors.

Developing regional cooperation and focusing on spread of peace and stability in Afghanistan were among the other issues emphasized by the two foreign ministers.

Indian Minister of External Affairs, for his part, called the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian to India for cementing bilateral relations “very important” and stressed the need to set up Iran-India Joint Economic Commission in the shortest time possible in line with accelerating trade and economic activities between the two countries.

Jaishankar stated that bilateral cooperation should be strengthened in line with developing Chabahar port and other common transportation lines and corridors.

