Iran, India determined to promote bilateral relations

In a tweet on Wednesday, Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “Pleased to meet PM Modi, FM Jaishankar & other Indian officials to advance our bilateral strategic dialogue.”

“Tehran & New Delhi agree on the need to respect divine religions & Islamic sanctities & to avoid divisive statements. 🇮🇷🇮🇳 determined to bring relations to new heights,” he added.

Iran and India are determined to enhance bilateral relations to a higher level, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran for New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon at the official invitation of the Indian counterpart to meet with high-ranking Indian officials.

The visit is aimed at developing relations between the two countries and conducting strategic consultations on bilateral cooperation on regional issues as well as international developments.

