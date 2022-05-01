FM calls on Taliban to ensure security of Iran missions

In the wake of the recent events in Kabul and other cities of Afghanistan, Amir-Abdollahian expressed sympathy with the Afghan people in his telephone conversation with Amir Khan Mottaqi and also voiced concern about possible threats against the buildings of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy in Kabul and its consulates in Herat, Mazar-i-Sharif, Kandahar and Jalal Abad.

The Iranian foreign minister also called for thorough security measures to protect those diplomatic missions.

The acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, for his part, congratulated Amir-Abdollahian on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and gave his assessment of the security developments in Afghanistan.

Amir Khan Muttaqi described ties between Iran and Afghanistan as important and underlined that the enemies of the two nations are bent on damaging the Tehran-Kabul ties through their acts.

Amir Khan Muttaqi said, “We give you assurances that the Afghan security forces will provide full security for all the diplomatic missions and consulates of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan.”

MP/MFA