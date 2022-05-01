  1. World
May 1, 2022, 6:31 PM

Blast heard in Kabul while Taliban denies it was an attack

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – Taliban security sources said a blast that was heard in the Khairkhaneh of Kabul was controlled.

Residents in the Security District 11 in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul reported a blast in a traffic police station on Sunday afternoon, and others said the blast took place in Laisa Maryam Park.

After the report of the explosion in Kabul, the Taliban security sources said the blast that was heard in the Khairkhaneh area of Kabul's 11th Security District was controlled.

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Taliban's police headquarters in Kabul, said the group's security forces had detonated explosives in the Khairkhana area and that "there is no problem."

