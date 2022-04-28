Iran FM stresses Islamic unity in face of Israeli crimes

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in the telephone conversation with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah on Thursday congratulated the arrival of Eid Fitr

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the importance of holding the recent joint consular committee and the joint meeting of the Coast Guard of the two countries and expressed hope that a joint High Commission of the two countries would be held in the near future.

Referring to the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Holy Quds by the Zionist regime of Israel and the arrival of Quds Day, the Iranian foreign minister stressed the need for unity in the Islamic world against the crimes committed by the regime and the need to defend the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In this regard, the Iranian Foreign Minister praised the stances adopted by the Kuwaiti government and people in condemning the actions of the occupying regime in Quds and supporting the Palestinian people.

As regards Yemen, Amir-Abdollahian welcomed the upholding of the ceasefire in the country and expressed hope that the blockade on Yemen would end as soon as possible and that intra-Yemeni talks would be held.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah, for his part, congratulated the arrival of Eid al-Fitr and pointed to the friendly and long-standing neighborly relations between the two countries and the two peoples, and stressed the importance of further developing relations in various political, economic and cultural areas.

He also pointed to the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque as the first qibla of Muslims by the occupiers, emphasizing that Quds is a red line for the Islamic world and that Islamic countries should strengthen and unify their stances to confront the crimes of the occupying regime.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister thanked the Islamic Republic for its constructive stance in helping to establish a ceasefire in Yemen and expressed hope for a permanent ceasefire in Yemen.

