Amir-Abdollahian congratulates new Pakistani FM on his post

In a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Balawal Bhutto Zardari, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian congratulated him on his appointment as the new top diplomat of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and wished him success.

“I hope during your tenure in the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, we will witness expansion of ties between the two nations more than ever before”, said Amir-Abdollahian.

The top Iranian diplomat added that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan this year will celebrate the 75th anniversary of their relations and these ties that are based on deep cultural, historical and linguistic commonalities, can serve as a model of relations among Muslim countries.

He noted, “We have put on our agenda diverse issues for cooperation and are forcefully seeking to boost relations in all areas”.

He added that our task is to provide novel support and facilities which are expected by the leaders and people of the two countries.

In the telephone conversation, the new Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for his part thanked his Iranian counterpart’s heartfelt congratulations and referred to good ties between Pakistan and the friendly country of Iran and to the popular, historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

Bhutto also said Islamabad is determined to expand bilateral ties with Tehran more than ever before. He expressed hope that economic ties with Iran will expand further with the removal of the existing obstacles.

Meanwhile, Amir-Abdollahian invited his Pakistani counterpart to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran.

