Iran, Azeri FMs discuss Palestine, bilateral relations

In the phone conversation, the Iranian Foreign Minister congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart on the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, and noted the continuation of the exchange of visits by the high-level delegations between the two countries, which has promoted and developed relations.

Amir-Abollahian further expressed hope for the results of the Iran-Azerbaijan Economic Commission and other agreements between the two countries to be implemented as soon as possible.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the reopening of the shared land borders between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan while the Coronavirus-related restrictions in both countries have been lifted.

He also referred to the crimes of the Zionist regime in Palestine, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque, and expressed hope that considering the temporary presidency of the Republic of Azerbaijan over the Non-Aligned Movement, the country will be able to use its capacities as the presidency of the NAM movement to stop the bloodshed and the violation of Palestinian rights by the Israeli regime.

Jeyhun Bayramov, in turn, congratulated his Iranian counterpart on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between the two countries.

The Azeri minister further said the Republic of Azerbaijan welcomes the presence and activity of Iranian companies in the reconstruction of the liberated areas of the country and hopes that the land borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be reopened soon with the appropriate decision of the Corona Headquarters.

While emphasizing the joint support of Islamic countries for the rights of the Palestinian brothers and sisters, Bayramov announced that his country is ready to receive, follow up and support the proposals received on the Palestinian issue and on the protection of the rights of the Palestinian people in the Non-Aligned Movement.

During the talks, the two sides discussed some other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

KI