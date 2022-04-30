Iran, Brunei Darussalam FMs discuss Palestine, ties by phone

In the telephone conversation, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, and emphasized the importance of cooperation with Muslim, friendly and Asian countries within the framework of the foreign policy of the new Iranian government.

The Iranian foreign minister also expressed hope to hold a face-to-face meeting with Dato Erywan Yusof in Tehran in the near future, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the development of relations with Brunei Darussalam.

Amir-Abdollahian also praised the stances of a Mufti from Brunei at the Conference on Islamic Unity in Tehran and stressed the need for unity among Islamic countries to tackle extremism.

While appreciating Brunei's positive stances in international meetings, the Iranian foreign minister called for a meeting of the joint technical committee and the increase in technical, trade, scientific and economic relations between Iran and Brunei.

Amir-Abdollahian also exchanged views on the latest situation in occupied Palestine and condemned the crimes committed by the Zionists.

He also lauded the glorious international Quds Day rallies as symbolizing that Quds and Palestine cause is still alive.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam, ⁠Dato Erywan Yusof, for his part, welcomed the increase in relations with Iran at various levels and expressed hope for a visit to Tehran.

He also called for a meeting of the two countries' technical committee in Brunei and stressed that the cooperation between the two countries in the OIC, the United Nations must continue.

Erywan Yusof also condemned the Zionist regime's crimes in Palestine and showed support for an extraordinary OIC meeting on the new developments in the Palestinian occupied lands.

