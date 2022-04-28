Amir-Abdollahian reaffirms Iran support for stability in Iraq

Mohammad al-Halbusi, the speaker of Iraq’s parliament on Wednesday afternoon held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

According to a readout of the meeting published by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website, the top Iranian diplomat reaffirmed Iran’s support for stability in Iraq, saying the Islamic Republic regards its own security as Iraq’s and Iraq’s security as its own.

Amir-Abdollahian then referred to the participation of people from all walks of life in Iraq’s numerous elections and underlined that Iran supports the political process in Iraq.

The Iranian foreign minister noted that a strong Iraq guarantees peace and security in the region.

Amir Abdollahian in other comments stated that counterrevolutionary elements and those who support the partition of Iran should not be allowed to find a safe haven in Iraq to threaten the Islamic Republic.

Amir Abdollahian also described the role of the parliaments of Iran and Iraq in promoting bilateral ties as important.

The top diplomat called the Zionist regime a source of threat to the region and said the commemoration of the International Quds Day is a step toward confronting the conspiracies of the regime.

Mohammad al-Halbusi, for his part, said Iraq always benefits from the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support and appreciates Tehran for that support.

The speaker added that Iraq’s constitution does not allow individuals or organizations to engage in activities aimed at threatening Iraq’s neighbors.

Halbusi thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran too for its support of Iraq in the fight against the ISIL terrorist group and terrorism. He also underlined his country’s support for Iran in the face of oppressive sanctions.

Halbusi further described defending Palestine and opposing the Zionist Israeli regime’s actions as a public demand in his country.

KI/MFA