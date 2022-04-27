Iran, Vatican FMs discuss Palestine, relations over phone

In the telephone conversation, the Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized the long-standing bilateral relations and the importance of relations with the Vatican in Iran's foreign policy, and said that "Many painful and anti-human tragedies in the world are the result of lack of spirituality and morality in international relations."

Amir-Abdollahian also pointed to the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and called on the Vatican to pay special attention to resecting divine books and different religions around the world.

Referring to the danger of terrorism in the world and condemning terrorist acts in Afghanistan, Amir-Abdollahian said, "Dialogue between divine religions plays an important role in reducing violence and extremism."

Referring to the religious talks between Iran and the Vatican, he declared Tehran's readiness to sign a cooperation document between the Iranian Qom seminary and the Vatican.

Explaining the developments in Palestine and the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime against Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque recently during the holy month of Ramadan, the Iranian Foreign Minister called for an appropriate response from the followers of the Abrahamic religions to such actions.

Explaining the Islamic Republic of Iran's position on regional crises, including in Afghanistan, Yemen and Ukraine, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the need to stop foreign intervention, stop the war and stressed the need to send humanitarian aid as well as the need to focus on a political solution to achieve stability and peace.

Recalling the Vatican's commitment to good relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran as the 70th anniversary of bilateral relations approaches, the Vatican's foreign minister, for his part, expressed deep sadness over the suffering and plight of the Yemeni people.

Archbishop Paul Gallagher further pointed to some regional and global problems as well as the Palestinian issue and stressed the need to preserve and protect the sanctity of holy Quds and the rights of the Palestinian people.

He concluded his remarks by wishing good luck to all Iran people and all the Muslims in the world.

