OIC special representatives to hold meeting on Palestine: FM

Amir-Abdollahian who attended the Quds Day ceremony in Tehran strongly condemned the Zionists' recent actions of desecrating the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Iranian top diplomat on a recent phone call with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Ibrahim Taha discussed the latest developments in the Islamic world, including Palestine, Yemen and Afghanistan.

He called for immediate action by countries and international organizations, especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to confront the aggression and crimes of the Zionist regime.

Amir-Abdollahian went on to say that consultations have been held with the foreign ministers of the defending Palestinian Islamic and non-Islamic countries on the Palestine crisis and expressed hope that serious actions will be taken in this regard soon.

MP/FNA14010209000496