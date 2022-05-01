Iranian FM sends congratulatory messages on Eid al-Fitr

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has sent separate messages to his counterparts from Islamic countries congratulating their governments and people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the website of the Iranian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Amir-Abdollahian added in his congratulatory message:

“Eid al-Fitr is the celebration of humanity, the revelation of happiness, and the reward for a month of worship. The magnificent celebration of this auspicious Eid at the end of the holy Month of Ramadan is a manifestation of friendship, brotherhood and unity of Muslims in quest for the realization of the ideals of the illuminating faith of Islam. Indeed, support from leaders of Muslim countries in this regard can make a significant contribution to the strengthening of solidarity among Muslims and the progress of Muslim societies.”

Amir-Abdollahian said in the messages that “I pray to God for Your Excellency’s health and success and your people’s happiness and prosperity”.

KI/MFA