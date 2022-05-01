US seeking to create ethnic-religious sedition in Afghanistan

Speaking in an open session of the Parliament on Sunday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the United States is using ISIL terrorists to create insecurity in Afghanistan in order to plunge the oppressed people of Afghanistan into an unprecedented crisis by creating ethnic-religious sedition in Afghanistan and to put pressure on the Kabul-based government to yield to its demands.

He added that the governing body in Kabul is responsible for securing the security and stability in the country which unfortunately has not been able to fulfill its duty so far.

Forming an inclusive government representing all ethnic groups in Afghanistan is a prerequisite for success in achieving sustainable security, the Parliament speaker stressed.

