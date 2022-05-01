Iran, Norway stress expanding political, parliamentary ties

Amir-Abdollahian described the long history of political relations between Iran and Norway as an important support for the relations between the two countries, emphasizing the need for the expansion of political, trade and parliamentary relations between Iran and Norway.

He also described the participation of Iranians living in Norway in various political, economic and scientific scenes of the country as a valuable asset for strengthening the relations between nations and developing relations between the two countries.

The Iranian top diplomat also explained Iran's positions towards the developments in Ukraine and the region, including security and stability in the Persian Gulf and Afghanistan, and the situation of Yemen.

Henrik Thune, for his part, described the development of diplomatic contacts with Iran as one of the important priorities of Norwegian foreign policy in the region.

The two sides considered the meeting of the two countries' political consultations at the level of the deputy foreign ministers as a good opportunity to promote mutual understanding and interaction.

MP/5479944