Russian FM slams US threats against Iran as ‘unacceptable’

In written responses prepared for a press conference, Lavrov also reiterated Moscow’s efforts to de-escalate tension and remove pressure surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

“Threats of new military strikes against the territory of the Islamic Republic are absolutely unacceptable,” Russia’s top diplomat stressed on Monday, warning that any repeat of military aggression would have “dire consequences” for the West Asia region and international security, Press TV reported.

Lavrov also warned against exploiting “foreign-inspired unrest” as a justification to repeat “the aggression against Iran committed in June 2025,” stressing that such actions would seriously undermine global stability.

Foreign-backed armed rioters and terrorists hijacked peaceful protests over economic grievances on January 8 and 9. US President Donald Trump openly and publicly encouraged violence by calling on armed rioters to take over state institutions and threatening military action against Iran if they were confronted.

Tensions remain high as the US Central Command keeps sending warships, fighter jets, and troops to the region under the pretext of “regional security.” Iran has already warned that any act of aggression will be met with a swift and forceful response.

Separately on Monday, the Kremlin also emphasized that Russia continues to work toward de-escalation concerning Iran, with its spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, saying that Moscow has long offered practical solutions, including processing or storing Iran’s enriched uranium to reduce tension.

“This topic has been on the agenda for a long time,” he said, adding that Moscow has been offering its services “for quite a long time as a possible option that would lead to the removal of certain irritants for several countries.”

Peskov also underlined that Russia remains engaged with all relevant parties and is committed to easing tensions rather than fueling confrontation.

“Right now, Russia is continuing its efforts, continuing its contacts with all interested parties, and maintains its readiness to de-escalate tensions around Iran to the best of its ability,” he said, drawing a clear contrast between Moscow’s diplomatic approach and Washington’s reliance on threats and coercion against Tehran.

MNA