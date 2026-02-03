NATO chief touches down in Kiev

His address is being streamed on the parliament’s official YouTube channel.
Further details of Rutte’s visit are not yet available.
Rutte’s trips usually include meetings with Ukraine’s top officials and Vladimir Zelensky.
MNA
TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has arrived in Kiev and opened his visit with a speech at the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament.
His address is being streamed on the parliament’s official YouTube channel.
Further details of Rutte’s visit are not yet available.
Rutte’s trips usually include meetings with Ukraine’s top officials and Vladimir Zelensky.
MNA
Your Comment