Iran unveils “Hatef-3” satellite

The Hatef-3 flight model was officially unveiled on the sidelines of the National Space Technology Day ceremony, attended by the head of the Iranian Space Agency, as well as Iran’s ministers of defense and communications.

The project has been commissioned by the Ministry of Communications and implemented by a national consortium consisting of three main companies and 12 domestic knowledge-based firms, working jointly to design Iran’s satellite constellation for the first time.

Officials said the system has been designed using maximum existing domestic capabilities, with a strong emphasis on collaboration among young Iranian experts and engineers, aiming to meet national needs and serve as a practical prototype for larger future space projects.

The primary purpose of the Hatef-3 satellite is to prepare a model closely resembling the final flight units of the Martyr Soleimani constellation. Its launch is intended to validate three key objectives in orbit:

Hardware and subsystems: verifying the performance of flight systems, propulsion, onboard computers, and power management.

Software systems: ensuring reliable command and control of satellite subsystems.

Constellation capability: confirming the feasibility of constellation deployment in predefined virtual orbital planes using indigenous launch vehicles.

