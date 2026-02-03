Pezeshkian signals conditional openness to talks with US

In a post published on the social media platform X, President Masoud Pezeshkian said that, following requests from friendly governments in the region regarding a proposal by the US president for negotiations, he has issued clear instructions to Iran’s foreign minister.

"In light of requests from friendly governments in the region to respond to the proposal by the President of the United States for negotiations," President Pezeshkian wrote.

"I have instructed my Minister of Foreign Affairs, provided that a suitable environment exists—one free from threats and unreasonable expectations—to pursue fair and equitable negotiations, guided by the principles of dignity, prudence, and expediency," Pezeshkian added.

"These negotiations shall be conducted within the framework of our national interests," the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized.

