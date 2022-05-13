  1. Economy
May 13, 2022, 6:00 PM

Iran, Tajikistan hold 5th joint consular meeting in Dushanbe

Iran, Tajikistan hold 5th joint consular meeting in Dushanbe

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – The 5th Iran-Tajikistan Joint Consular Meeting was held on in Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Thursday.

The meeting was held in the presence of Deputy Foreign Ministry for Consular, Parliamentary and Iranian Expatriates Affairs Alireza Bikdeli and Tajikistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic and Consular Affairs as well as consular experts of the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed consular issues including facilitation of issuance of tourist, business and investment visas, resolving students-related  issues, expanding judicial and consular cooperation, protecting the rights of Iranian citizens and companies operating in Tajikistan, cooperating on illegal immigration, human trafficking and fight against terrorism.

Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister said as the situation returns to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic his country has started issuing electronic visas for Iranian citizens.

The two sides agreed to present and consider a plan to abolish tourist visas between the two countries within the framework of consular talks.

MA/5488802

News Code 186729
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186729/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News