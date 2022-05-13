Iran, Tajikistan hold 5th joint consular meeting in Dushanbe

The meeting was held in the presence of Deputy Foreign Ministry for Consular, Parliamentary and Iranian Expatriates Affairs Alireza Bikdeli and Tajikistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic and Consular Affairs as well as consular experts of the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed consular issues including facilitation of issuance of tourist, business and investment visas, resolving students-related issues, expanding judicial and consular cooperation, protecting the rights of Iranian citizens and companies operating in Tajikistan, cooperating on illegal immigration, human trafficking and fight against terrorism.

Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister said as the situation returns to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic his country has started issuing electronic visas for Iranian citizens.

The two sides agreed to present and consider a plan to abolish tourist visas between the two countries within the framework of consular talks.

MA/5488802