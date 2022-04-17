Iran annual exports to Iraq hit $ 9 billion

Iraq was the second largest destination for Iranian exports in 1400 (March 21, 2021-2022).

The figures released by the Iranian customs administration showed that last year, about 18.3% of Iran's total exports were to Iraq.

According to studies on the first 11-month exports of Iran to Iraq, Iraq's share in Iran's total value and weight of exports were 25 percent and 19 percent.

The total weight of Iran's exports was 112, 658 million tons while the total value of Iran's exports was $ 43.517 billion.

Last year, Iran imported 2.2 million tons of goods worth more than $ 1 billion from Iraq.

