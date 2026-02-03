  1. Politics
Feb 3, 2026, 1:55 PM

Justice minister:

Iran has firmly stood against US threats, defended its rights

Iran has firmly stood against US threats, defended its rights

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Justice Amin Hossein Rahimi has said that the administration of President Pezeshkian and the Islamic Establishment have firmly stood against the US threats against Iran, defending the nation's rights.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, Hossein Rahimi emphasized the need for resisting against US President Trump’s military threats.

The Iranian government and noble nation of the Islamic Iran have proven that wherever they have threatened Iran, the country has become stronger than before as contemporary history of Iran since the victory of the revolution shows. 

“We recommend the US government and criminal Zionist regime to stop threatening Iran, otherwise, they will receive a crushing response from Iran,” he stressed.

MA/6735884

News ID 241367
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News