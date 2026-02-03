Iran has firmly stood against US threats, defended its rights

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, Hossein Rahimi emphasized the need for resisting against US President Trump’s military threats.

The Iranian government and noble nation of the Islamic Iran have proven that wherever they have threatened Iran, the country has become stronger than before as contemporary history of Iran since the victory of the revolution shows.

“We recommend the US government and criminal Zionist regime to stop threatening Iran, otherwise, they will receive a crushing response from Iran,” he stressed.

