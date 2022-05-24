Iran, Tajikistan poised to expand coop. in agricultural field

For this reason, Tajikistan imported twelve tractors, 100 plows and 427 tons of fish feeds from Iran in the first three months of the current year in 1401 (from March 21 to June 22, 2022).

This is not much, but this is the beginning of a new era of cooperation between agrarians of the two countries.

In a meeting held between Tajiki Minister of Agriculture Sady Karimzoda and Iranian Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan Mohammad Taghi Saberi, the two sides emphasized the need for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture.

In addition, Iranian and Tajik officials agreed to exchange experience and cooperation in the field of crop production, animal husbandry, protecting plants against diseases and pests, exporting agricultural products, establishing logistics centers and constructing cold storages for agricultural products, etc.

Iranian tractors are presently exported to 30 countries including Central Asian states. Tractors manufactured in Iran are mostly designed for use in gardens and orchards.

The bilateral trade volume exchanged between Iran and Tajikistan hit $121 million in 2021, showing a twofold hike as compared to a year earlier.

With the coordination made in this regard, the two countries decided to increase bilateral trade up to $500 million.

