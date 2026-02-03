EU move against IRGC ‘completely illegal, unjustified’: spox.

Pointing to the EU illegal move taken against IRGC and saying that about 20 member states of the union have embassies in Tehran, Baghaei stated that summoning ambassadors by the foreign ministry is a minimal diplomatic, political and legal move taken by Iran in reaction.

Following the EU’s anti-IRGC move, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned ambassadors of the European countries as a reaction to the EU’s labeling of a part of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Baghaei underlined.

Emphasizing that the move taken by the European Union is a political move in line with provocative actions of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran, the spokesman noted, “Although the EU move taken against IRGC has no practical value, it is considered a very ugly, completely illegal, and unjustified action.”

Summoning ambassadors is a minimal, diplomatic, political, and legal action that is taken along with submitting a note of protest to record a country's opposition to another country's illegal action, he emphasized.

