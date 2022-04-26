Iran exports nearly 1 bn worth of pistachio to 75 countries

Seyyed Ruhollah Latifi said that out of the total export of 135,322 tons of pistachios in the previous Iranian year of 1400 (March 21 2021-2022), the share of unshelled pistachios (fresh and unprocessed pistachio) was 115,557 tons valued at $ 696,043,124.

He added that the top five countries to buy peeled pistachios for export were China with $ 199 million, India with $ 85 million, Russia with $ 53 million, Iraq with $ 50 million and Kyrgyzstan with $ 45 million, respectively.

Latifi added that the exports of "shelled pistachios" were more than 19,336 worth $215,879, 022, with Germany buying $50 million, India $44 million, UAE $29 million, Iraq $25 million and Turkey $13 million as the top importers of the shelled pistachio from Iran.

The IRICA spokesman also said that due to drought and damage to domestic pistachio production last year as well as the entry of pistachios from other countries into world markets, unfortunately, the exports of pistachios in 1400 compared to the previous year of 1399 (March 21, 2020-2021) witnessed 33% reduction in both in weight and value.

KI/IRN84732183