Iran Air resumes Tehran-Istanbul flights after 2-month hiatus

Iran Air said its Tehran-Istanbul-Tehran flights will officially resume as of February 3.

The airline noted that the route had been suspended since December 7, 2025, due to disruptions in international payment and settlement systems as well as issues related to ground handling services at Istanbul Airport.

According to the announced schedule, during the current week, one round-trip flight will be operated daily from Tuesday through Friday on this route.

Approximately 500 seats are offered on each round-trip flight. In total, with eight weekly flights, 2,000 seats have been planned to meet passenger demand.

