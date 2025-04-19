Iran-Uzbekistan to ink PTA to spur bilateral trade: chairman

The PTA will be inked between the two sides on the sidelines of Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission meeting, Samad Hassanzadeh said in a meeting with Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shokhrukh Gulamov in Tehran on Saturday.

Iran and the Republic of Uzbekistan have high potentials and capabilities to enhance bilateral trade more than $500 million, he said, adding that ICCIMA, as representative of the private sector, is ready to do everything to increase the level of the bilateral trade.

The signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Iran and Uzbekistan will enhance trade cooperation between the two countries to a great extent, Hassanzadeh emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, ICCIMA chairman pointed to organizing Iran Expo 2025, which will be held in Tehran’s Permanent International Fairgrounds on April 28, and added that Iran has high potential in all fields, especially in the fields of technical and engineering services, oil, gas, petrochemicals, and food industries.

The Iranian private sector is interested in joint investments in Uzbekistan, especially in the textile and clothing sector, and the Iranian Chamber of Commerce calls for the necessary support for these investments, he noted.

MA/6440264