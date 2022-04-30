Leader agrees with pardoning 1542 convicts on Eid al-Fitr

The Iranian Judiciary head Golamhossein Mohseni-Eje'i had penned a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution earlier this year to ask for pardoning and commuting the sentences of 1542 convicts on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The convicts had met the terms and conditions of a commission in the judiciary tasked with examining the pardoning and reduction in jail terms for prisoners.

Monday has been declared the first day of Eid Al-Fir in Iran, according to the calendar.

