Apr 19, 2025, 5:15 PM

IUMS chief condemns Islamic world's silence on Gaza

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – The secretary-general of Qatar-based International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has strongly condemned the silence of the Islamic world in the face of the genocidal war of the criminal Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Ali al-Qaradaghi called for an immediate response from the Islamic nation and human conscience to the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

O’ awakened conscience of humanity! How long will you remain silent?! Gaza has been destroyed before the eyes of the world. Nearly 200,000 Palestinians have been martyred and wounded in the Gaza Strip, while hunger and disease are taking the lives of orphans, he emphasized.

He went on to say that the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first qibla of Muslims and the place of the Ascension of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), is desecrated every day without any consideration of religion or conscience.

