Zionist regime sole example of state terrorism

Speaking in a seminar on Palestine at Tehran's Imam Sadiq University on Wednesday, the deputy Iranian FM Ali Bagheri Kani said that the issue of Palestine is not just a dispute over a piece of land, but the Zionist regime of Israel is "a symbol of the systematic violation of human rights" throughout history and on a global stage.

Terrorism is the product of Zionist aggression and occupation, he also said adding that the Zionist regime is truly the sole example of state terrorism.

Saying that the Resistance and the referendum are two sides of the same coin in preserving the rights of the Palestinian people, he added, "Any initiative that does not end the aggression and occupation by Zionists in Palestine is not a solution and will get nowhere."

The Zionist regime and its Western supporters seek to "wipe out Palestine" from historical memory, Bagheri also noted.

But they will not achieve their goals as the idea of ​​Resistance is deeply rooted in the hearts of the peoples of the region, especially the Palestinian people, according to the senior Iranian diplomat.

The Zionists resort to force and crime to legitimize their occupation, he said, adding that the continuation of aggression and crime has seriously endangered the security of the regime.

RHM/FNA14010207000303