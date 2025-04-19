  1. World
Apr 19, 2025, 5:29 PM

Body of fighter guarding Edan Alexander recovered: Abu Obaida

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Military Spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades Abu Obaida announced the retrieval of body of a martyr who had been tasked with guarding the captive, Edan Alexander. The fate of the prisoner and those holding him remains unknown.

In a brief statement posted Saturday, Abu Obaida said the movement is working to protect all captives and preserve their lives despite the ongoing Israeli aggression, ROYA News reported. 

He added that "the occupation lies about treating prisoners inhumanely and fabricates false testimonies from former captives."

He concluded the post by stating that the occupation is "inciting against the resistance and trying to cover up the scandal of killing many of its own captives and causing continued suffering for the rest.

