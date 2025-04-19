Iran rejects reports of direct Tehran-Washington talks

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States started about an hour ago at the residence of the Omani ambassador, with the presence of the Omani Foreign Minister, Baghaei said.

He added that prior to the talks, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Italian counterpart. "We expressed our gratitude to Italy, and the Italian side expressed gratitude for this opportunity provided to it."

The negotiations are being performed as in the first round, he said. "The two delegations are in two separate rooms."

He stressed that the Omani Foreign Minister is exchanging messages between delegations.

"The negotiations are being led by Oman, very similar to the first round."

Referring to some media reports about direct negotiations between Iran and the United States in Rome, an informed source told Mehr News Agency that the media is not allowed to access the negotiations venue, and therefore, such information from inside the negotiations venue is fake.

Earlier, Asharq News reporter Hiba Nasr claimed in an X post that the US and the Iranian delegations are in the same room at the Omani Embassy in Rome.

