IAEA chief Grossi, US special envoy Witkoff meet in Rome

Axios added that the meeting took place in the midst of Saturday’s meeting between representatives from the United States and Iran in Rome.

Lawrence Norman, a reporter for the American Journal Wall Street Journal, wrote in a message on the social network X, "I understand from a source that @rafaelmgrossi met @SteveWitkoff today in Rome.”

The second round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States, mediated by Oman, ended a few hours ago.

These talks were held in the Italian capital of Rome on Saturday as headed by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and US President's Special Envoy for West Asia Steve Witkoff.

