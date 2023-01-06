Iran FM stresses boosting regional coop. to acheive peace

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed the latest status of bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

During the phone conversation, the Iranian diplomat condemned the recent desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque by the Zionist regime.

He also called for joint efforts by Islamic states to preserve the historical and legal status of al-Aqsa Mosque, emphasizing the need to form a legal mechanism in this regard to stop the insulting Islamic sanctities.

Amir-Abdollahian once again emphasized the need to strengthen regional cooperation for reaching regional peace and stability.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister also expressed the firm position of the Kuwaiti government regarding the Palestinian issue, and strongly condemned the Zionist regime's recent desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Al Sabah also pointed to the insulting move of the French magazine in insulting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and condemned Charlie Hebdo for recent insulting cartoons against religious and spiritual leaders as an insult to all Muslims.

In the phone call, the two diplomats also stressed the strengthening of bilateral relations and welcomed the upcoming meeting of the High Commission for Cooperation between the two countries.

RHM/5674604