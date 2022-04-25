Iran FM congratulates S. Africa, Zimbabwe national days

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has sent a message to South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, sincerely congratulating her on the country’s national day.

According to the official website of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the message to the South African counterpart, Amir-Andollahian said, “I hope that with the determination of the two governments and by using the existing possibilities, we will witness the growth and expansion of relations between the two countries.”

Amir-Abdollahian has laso sent a message to Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava to congratulate him on the Republic of Zimbabwe’s National Day.

The top Iranian diplomat said in his message that “We hope to see the expansion of cooperation between the two countries given the political will of high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Zimbabwe to develop and deepen interactions in all dimensions.”

KI/PR