Families of Israeli captives urge protest against Netanyahu

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Families of Israeli prisoners called for mass demonstrations against Netanyahu and in support of the return of prisoners from Gaza Strip.

The families of Israeli prisoners announced in a statement, "Today, we want to participate in a demonstration in Tel Aviv, and the slogan should be: "Return all prisoners as soon as possible (ASAP).”

Meanwhile, Abu Obaida, Hamas's Qassam Brigades spokesman announced the martyrdom of the bodyguard of Israeli captive Edan Alexander in Gaza, and talked of the unknown fate of the Israeli regime's prisoners.

Spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades announced, "We have pulled out a martyr who was assigned to protect the prisoner Edan Alexander from under the rubble, and the fate of this prisoner and the other prisoners is still unknown."

Despite the brutal attacks of the occupiers, “we are moving to protect all prisoners and their lives, he added.

Abu Obaida said that the lives of the prisoners are in danger due to the bombings of the Israeli army.

