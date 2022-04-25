Riyadh not seek peace in Yemen: deputy FM

Hussein Al-Ezzi blamed Saudi-led coalition for halting the peace process and evading its commitments to facilitating travels at Sanaa International Airport.

He said in a tweet that the Saudi-led coalition agreed to let the Sanna airport reopen after a large number of Saudi captives were released by the Sanna government.

The Saudi-led coalition's move reflected the fact that they have no desire to move towards peace. In addition, they (Saudi-led coalition) showed that they are not ready to do anything to rebuild trust.

Earlier, Yemeni Transport Minister accused the United Nations of collaborating with Saudi-led coalition following the delay in reopening Sanaa International Airport.

The first commercial flight was scheduled to depart from Sanaa International Airport yesterday [after a six-year blockade] but the Yemeni National Salvation Government suddenly announced that the Saudi-led coalition had refused to issue a permit for the flight via Sanaa Airport to Jordan.

