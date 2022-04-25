  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 25, 2022, 3:10 PM

Riyadh not seek peace in Yemen: deputy FM

Riyadh not seek peace in Yemen: deputy FM

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister in Yemen’s National Salvation Government reacted to the cancellation of Yemeni people’s business trips by the Saudi-led military coalition and said that Riyadh does not want peace in Yemen

Hussein Al-Ezzi blamed Saudi-led coalition for halting the peace process and evading its commitments to facilitating travels at Sanaa International Airport.

He said in a tweet that the Saudi-led coalition agreed to let the Sanna airport reopen after a large number of Saudi captives were released by the Sanna government.

The Saudi-led coalition's move reflected the fact that they have no desire to move towards peace. In addition, they (Saudi-led coalition) showed that they are not ready to do anything to rebuild trust.

Earlier, Yemeni Transport Minister accused the United Nations of collaborating with Saudi-led coalition following the delay in reopening Sanaa International Airport.

The first commercial flight was scheduled to depart from Sanaa International Airport yesterday [after a six-year blockade] but the Yemeni National Salvation Government suddenly announced that the Saudi-led coalition had refused to issue a permit for the flight via Sanaa Airport to Jordan.

MA/FNA14010205000238

News Code 186084
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186084/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News