Iran-US indirect talks gaining momentum: Omani FM

In a post on his X account, he wrote, “I would like to thank Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Seyed Abbas Araghchi and US Presidential Envoy Mr Steve Witkoff for their highly constructive approach to the talks today.”

These talks are gaining momentum and now even the unlikely is possible, he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Omani Foreign Ministry has issued a statement after the indirect talks between Iran and the United States in the Italian capital of Rome, saying that the two sides aim to seal a fair, enduring and binding deal.

Iran and the United States "have agreed to enter into the next phase of their discussions that which will ensure Iran completely free of nuclear weapons and sanctions, and maintaining its ability to develop peaceful nuclear energy," Omani foreign ministry said in a statement after the second round of talks between Tehran and Washington ended in Rome on Saturday.

MNA