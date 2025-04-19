Israel launches drone attack on Meiss El Jabal in Lebanon

The media sources on Saturday announced the continuation of the Israeli regime's airstrikes against Lebanon.

These news sources announced that an Israeli forces have launched a drone attack on a house in southern Lebanon.

According to the report, the Israeli drone attack in Meiss El Jabal did not cause any casualties.

The Israeli regime carried out attacks on southern Lebanon on Friday, in which at least two people were martyred.

One of these airstrikes targeted a civilian vehicle on the Ghaziyya-Sidon road, located 50 kilometers from the border with the occupied territories, and during the second attack, a vehicle was set on fire in Aita al-Shaab, near the southern borders of Lebanon.

